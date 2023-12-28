hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesKratos [2022-2024] vs iQube

Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Kratos [2022-2024] up to 180 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Kratos [2022-2024] vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kratos [2022-2024] Iqube
BrandTork MotorsTVS
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge74-212 km/charge
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Kratos [2022-2024]
Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Suspension View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Self Starter Button
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Length
1960 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1336 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-120/80-17-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.0s4.2s
Range
180 km/charge94 km
Max Speed
100 kmph77 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP67
No Of Batteries
2-
Continious Power
4000 W3 KW
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button Start-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
7500 w4.4 kW
Drive Type
Mid Drive Electric Motor-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock Hydraulic-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
14°10 Degree
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
WiFiYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Active Throttle Control, Front storage box-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,1871,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,4991,11,422
RTO
1,5000
Insurance
8,1885,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0562,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

iQube Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450X
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450S

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Tork Kratos R is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.87 lakh, while the Kratos Urban is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME II subsidy)
Buying a Tork Kratos R before December 31 can save you 22,000. Here's how
28 Dec 2023
Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
TVS iQube crosses one million production milestone in India
25 Jun 2026
The Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle now retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it substantially affordable if you buy before March 31
Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle gets a 37,500 price cut till March 31
2 Mar 2024
If you are planning to buy an electric scooter and have shortlisted the models like TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, and Vida VX2, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI that every model and their respective variants will command.
TVS iQube vs Ather Rizta vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison
29 Jun 2026
Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison
21 Jul 2026
Tork has rolled out its final set of benefits for 2023 that includes a service bundle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,500, in addition to the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000 cash discount
Tork increases year-end benefits up to 32,500 on Kratos R. Check them out
29 Dec 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
29 Jul 2021
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers