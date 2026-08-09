In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Intruder vs iQube Comparison