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Suzuki Intruder vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Intruder vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intruder Iqube
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage45.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity155 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Intruder Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm157 mm
Length
2130 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg115 kg
Height
1095 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm-
Width
805 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
62.9 mm-
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
155 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,9901,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,5001,11,422
RTO
13,6260
Insurance
8,6645,616
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2022,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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