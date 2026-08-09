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Suzuki Intruder vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Intruder vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intruder Apache rtr 160
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc159.7 cc
Power13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS16.04 PS PS

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Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki Intruder Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
2130 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg137 kg
Height
1095 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm790 mm
Width
805 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm-
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc159.7 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooledSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic forks
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah12V / 6 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,9901,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,5001,12,190
RTO
13,6268,975
Insurance
8,66411,477
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2022,850
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr160drum & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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