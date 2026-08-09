In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Intruder vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intruder
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|16.04 PS PS