In 2026 PURE EV ETrance Neo or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). ETrance Neo engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
ETrance Neo vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance neo
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 79,699
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|85-171 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-