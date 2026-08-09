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HomeCompare BikesEpluto vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

PURE EV Epluto vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Epluto vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandPURE EVTVS
Price₹ 71,999₹ 73,340
Range80 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Epluto
PURE EV Epluto
STD
₹71,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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PURE EV Epluto Visual Comparison

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Specification
Load Capacity
180 kg-
Wheelbase
Cast Alloy1275 mm
Kerb Weight
79 kg107 kg
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
60 Nm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
1800 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorBelt Drive
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
BMS Smart Active Balance 50A, Twist Throttle, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Smart lockEconometer Parking Brake
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,99985,313
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99973,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
06,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5471,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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