In 2026 Prevail Electric Elite or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Elite vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elite
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|220 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|8 Hrs.
|-