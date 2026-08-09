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Okinawa Ridge vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2026 Okinawa Ridge or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 70,096 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Ridge vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ridge Scooty pep plus
BrandOkinawaTVS
Price₹ 70,096₹ 65,514
Range84 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2-3 Hours-

Filters
Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
Plus
₹70,096*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okinawa Ridge Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1740 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm135 mm
Height
680 mm-
Additional Storage
17 L-
Saddle Height
735 mm-
Width
1075 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
84 km-
Max Speed
45 kmph66 kmph
Continious Power
800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1700 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technologyCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
E-ABS, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, Find My Scooter Function, ICAT/ARAI Approved-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
17 LYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.7 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,81376,694
Ex-Showroom Price
70,09665,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
3,7175,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5861,648

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