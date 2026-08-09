In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of NDS ECO Lio up to 83 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours.
NDS ECO Lio vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio
|Iqube
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,166
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|83 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours