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HomeCompare BikesCivitas [2019-2024] vs Apache RTR 160

M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. M2GO offers the Civitas [2019-2024] in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Civitas [2019-2024] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Civitas [2019-2024] vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civitas [2019-2024] Apache rtr 160
BrandM2GOTVS
Price₹ 1.04 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity72 V-
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Civitas [2019-2024]
M2GO Civitas [2019-2024]
STD
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer View
Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
180 kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
2020 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V, 29 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0001,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,0001,12,190
RTO
08,975
Insurance
011,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2352,850

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