In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Skyline vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Skyline
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|155 cc
|Power
|5000 W
|18.4 PS PS