In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Jawa vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|27.33 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS