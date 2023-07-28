In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours.
Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours.
The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
