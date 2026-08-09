In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|5.4 PS PS