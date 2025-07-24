In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Tunwal Sport 63 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 in 1 colour. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Sport 63 has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs Sport 63 Comparison