In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. X2 Vogue has a range of up to 65-90 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs X2 Vogue Comparison