Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDrive Plus vs V1

GT Force Drive Plus vs Vida V1

In 2023 GT Force Drive Plus or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Drive Plus
GT Force Drive Plus
STD
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
12
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1200 w6000 w
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours5 Hours 55 Minutes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,3551,08,457
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,2151,02,900
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1405,557
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3072,331

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1null | Electric | Automatic85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Vida V1null | Electric | Automatic1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 vs V1
Hindustan Times
Simple Energy Onenull | Electric | Automatic1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Vida V1null | Electric | Automatic1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
One vs V1

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The V1 Pro is the only scooter that Vida Electric is selling in the Indian market.
    Hero MotoCorp's Vida Electric announces support for customers affected by Chennai floods
    14 Dec 2023
    Following some easy yet highly useful tips can enhance your driving experience. Take the pledge to be a better driver in 2024.
    New Year 2024 resolution: Let's be a better driver
    25 Dec 2023
    The discounts and benefits are available on limited stocks up till December 31, 2023
    Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 e-scooter gets year-end offers of up to 31,000
    17 Dec 2023
    A sign warns motorists as they approach a sobriety checkpoint in Ohio. US auto safety regulators say they have taken the first step toward requiring devices in vehicles that prevent drunk or impaired driving.
    No more drunk driving? US may soon force carmakers to install anti-drunk driving technology in vehicles
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Watch the first drive review of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV
    Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    15 Feb 2021
    Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.
    Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics
    20 Jul 2021
    Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid.
    Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid
    11 Apr 2021
    Volvo S60 2021: First drive review
    Volvo S60 2021: First drive review
    15 Dec 2020
    View all
     