In 2024 Benelli Imperiale 400 or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 engine makes power and torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, 42 Bobber engine makes power & torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.