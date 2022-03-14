|Max Power
|24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Max Torque
|18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|11.2:1
|9.5:1
|Displacement
|199.5 cc
|411 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Wet Multi Plate
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid Cooled
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|5-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,82,248
|₹2,37,609
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,57,184
|₹2,03,085
|RTO
|₹12,905
|₹16,777
|Insurance
|₹10,019
|₹17,747
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,917
|₹5,107