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HomeCompare BikesPulsar RS200 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Pulsar RS200 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar rs200 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.71 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc411 cc
Power24.5 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L15 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm200 mm
Length
1999 mm2160 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1455 mm
Height
1114 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
167 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm795 mm
Width
765 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R14 Rear :-140/70-R14Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
455 km450 km
Max Speed
140.8 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
ChainChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Spark 4-Valve , FI Engine, Liquid CooledSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet Multiplate, A&S ClutchWet multi plates
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
65 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bushTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,96,4132,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,1532,06,394
RTO
13,69217,012
Insurance
11,56820,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2215,235

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The new Pulsar RS200 gets the same brake disc caliper sizes as before. The engine is also the same single-cylinder unit that produces 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm Torque at 8,000 rpm.
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