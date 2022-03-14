|Max Power
|40 PS @ 8800 rpm
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|60 mm
|86 mm
|Max Torque
|35 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|DC
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|12 : 1
|9.5:1
|Displacement
|373.3 cc
|411 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 Valve, Liquid cooled, Triple Spark, FI
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|5-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|89 mm
|78 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹2,43,920
|₹2,37,609
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,07,399
|₹2,03,085
|RTO
|₹16,651
|₹16,777
|Insurance
|₹17,730
|₹17,747
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,242
|₹5,107