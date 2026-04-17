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HomeCompare BikesDominar 400 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 400 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.13 cc411 cc
Power40.6 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
STD
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 litres15 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1452 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg185 kg
Height
800 mm1165 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
40.04 bhp @ 9000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet multi plates
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Chain DriveManual
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
1 Down 5 Up5 Speed constant mesh
Displacement
349.13 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter Frame-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with canisterMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,1712,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,2142,06,394
RTO
17,75717,012
Insurance
12,20020,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0115,235
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feels stable and plantedMuscular designComfortable riding triangle

Cons

Vibey throughout the rev-rangeHeavy steeringBrakes lack bite

Dominar 400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dominar 400 vs Himalayan 450

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The Bajaj Dominar 400 and Triumph Speed 400 now sit in the same price band but serve different riding needs.
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The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
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