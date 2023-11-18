In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours.
Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours.
The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl.
The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less