hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesDominar 250 vs 42

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Jawa 42

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs 42 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 42
BrandBajajJawa
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc294.72 cc
Power27 PS PS27.32 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13.2 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm-
Length
2156 mm-
Wheelbase
1453 mm1369 mm
Height
1112 mm-
Kerb Weight
180 kg184 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm788 mm
Width
836 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
416 km-
Max Speed
132 kmph-
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm27.32 PS
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm26.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc294.72 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Bore
72 mm76 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frame-
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelTelescopic Forks, 35 mm
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9621,83,556
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1241,59,431
RTO
14,16912,754
Insurance
11,66911,371
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3623,945
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs RS 457
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh
17 Feb 2026
Power on both Dominars comes from the OBD-2B compliant engines. The Dominar 400 uses a 373 cc mill, while the Dominar 250 is equipped with a 249 cc motor
Auto recap, July 4: 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 launched, Tata Harrier EV production commences and more
5 Jul 2025
The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 get feature enhancements, while the design remains unchanged
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched with upgrades, priced from at 1.92 lakh
4 Jul 2025
Jyoti Nooran seated, posing on her new bike, the Jawa 42 FJ 350.
Watch: Renowned singer Jyoti Nooran takes delivery of her new Jawa 42 FJ 350
28 Jun 2025
The Modenas Dominar 400 sold in Malaysia gets a host of accessories as standard which make the model more touring friendly
Made in India Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched in Malaysia under a new brand name
10 May 2023
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Which bobber is right for you
25 Nov 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
5 Sept 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers