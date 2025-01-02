hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesSR 160 vs Access 125

Aprilia SR 160 vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Access 125
BrandApriliaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 77,684
Mileage35 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc124 cc
Power11.27 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L5.3 L
Length
1985 mm1835 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1265 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Kerb Weight
118 kg106 kg
Height
1261 mm1155 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm856 mm
Width
806 mm680 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm52.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,06793,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,69277,284
RTO
9,6559,752
Insurance
10,7206,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0322,006

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki recently celebrated milestone of producing over 6 million units of the Access 125.
Access 125 and Gixxer help Suzuki record 22% growth in December 2024. Check how many units were sold
2 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
New Suzuki Access 125: 5 key things you need to know
24 Jan 2025
The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day
13 Nov 2021
The Aprilia SR 175 will be a replacement to the current SR 160, packing more power and features, as well as new paint schemes
Aprilia SR 175 scooter to be launched soon, to replace SR 160
4 Jul 2025
Here are some petrol scooters that could make their debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Hero Xoom 125R to 2025 Suzuki Access 125: Petrol scooters expected to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
8 Jan 2025
The Aprilia SR 175 carries forward the sharp Italian styling that made the SR series famous.
Aprilia SR 175 road test: A sharper, stronger successor to the SR 160
15 Sept 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
The Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle has been launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Here is our first ride review of the Aprilia Tuono 457.
Aprilia Tuono 457 review: Formidable package for thrill seekers
21 Feb 2025
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
18 Feb 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers