HT Auto
1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
View all Images
6/18

Volkswagen T-Roc

4 out of 5
21.35 Lakhs* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Volkswagen T-Roc is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Volkswagen T-Roc Specs

Volkswagen T-Roc comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The T-Roc measures 4,234 mm in length, 1,819 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. A five-seat model, ...Read More

Volkswagen T-Roc Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
1.5 TSI
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.85
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1053.15
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam axle with separate spring & shock absorber
Front Suspension
Independent with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Kerb Weight
1350
Height
1573
Length
4234
Width
1819
Wheelbase
2590
Bootspace
445
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
59
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
4
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black and White
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)

Volkswagen T-Roc Alternatives

Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass

17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs
Check latest offers
T-Roc vs Compass
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs
Check latest offers
T-Roc vs Hector Plus
UPCOMING
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs
Check X-Trail details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs
Check Sportage details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

25 - 30 Lakhs
Check Qashqai details
View similar Cars

Volkswagen T-Roc News

Volkswagen CEO said the automaker is nearly done with launching new ICE-powered cars.
Volkswagen says next Passat, Tiguan and T-Roc are among its last ICE cars
3 Apr 2023
Volkswagen has discontinued Tiguan AllSpace, T-Roc SUVs in India ahead of the launch of Tiguan facelift SUV.
Volkswagen pulls out Tiguan AllSpace, T-Roc SUVs ahead of Tiguan launch
1 Dec 2021
Used cars like Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, and Volkswagen Polo could be good buys if you are considering safe and affordable models.
Tata Nexon to Volkswagen Polo: These are the safe and affordable used cars in India under 10 lakh
31 Jul 2023
Virtus scored 5 stars on the Latin NCAP crash test.
Made-in-Brazil Volkswagen Virtus scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test
27 Jul 2023
File photo of a covered Tesla Model Y electric vehicle.
Electric Blitzkreig! Tesla sells more EVs than all German rivals combined
24 Jul 2023
View all
 

Volkswagen T-Roc Variants & Price List

Volkswagen T-Roc price starts at ₹ 21.35 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen T-Roc comes in 1 variants. Volkswagen T-Roc top variant price is ₹ 21.35 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
1.5 TSI
21.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Volkswagen Cars

Trending Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Volkswagen Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details