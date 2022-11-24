Ultraviolette F77 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 4.48 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ultraviolette F77 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 4.48 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ultraviolette F77 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Ultraviolette F77 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Ultraviolette F77 STD ₹ 4.48 Lakhs