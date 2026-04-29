In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Triber Comparison