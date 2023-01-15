HT Auto
City Hybrid vs Innova Crysta

Honda City Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Crysta

City Hybrid
Honda City Hybrid
ZX
₹19.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
G-SLF 7 STR
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV)-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
97 bhp @ 5600 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
107 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 253 Nm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
26.5 kmpl-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Battery
Lithium Ion, 172.8 Volt-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
32
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,47,17423,57,421
Ex-Showroom Price
19,49,90019,99,000
RTO
2,10,9902,49,875
Insurance
85,7841,07,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
48,30050,670
