In 2026 Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
SXL 125 [2020-2025] vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|49.31 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|9.77 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS