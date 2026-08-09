In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Star city plus
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|5.4 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS