In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Aerox 155 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Aerox 155
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|48.62 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.82 PS PS
|15 PS PS