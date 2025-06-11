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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Aerox 155

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025] Aerox 155
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage37 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity197.75 cc155 cc
Power20.82 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Model Name
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.5 L
Length
2050 mm1980 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1350 mm
Height
1050 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg126 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
790 mm700 mm
ABS
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
127 kmph111 kmph
Max Power
20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
197.75 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooledLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plateDry, Centrifugal Automatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Chassis
Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff FrameUnderbone
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Preload AdjusterTelescopic fork 26 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Tube - Mono ShockUnit swing
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through TechnologyPosition light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED With AHO-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,7241,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,8201,40,320
RTO
11,74511,225
Insurance
11,15911,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6483,494
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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