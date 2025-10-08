In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison