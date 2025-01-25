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HomeCompare BikesScram 411 [2022-2025] vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 [2022-2025] Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 2.06 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage38.23 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc312 cc
Power24.31 PS PS34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Exhuast View
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Length
2160 mm2001 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1365 mm
Height
1165 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg174 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm810 mm
Width
840 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
450 km-
Max Speed
138 kmph-
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
86 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4500 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc312.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi platesWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesRacing-Style Graphics
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm TravelInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel TravelTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Idle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2SmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,5932,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,3942,49,990
RTO
17,01219,999
Insurance
20,18711,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2356,044

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
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11 May 2026
The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 gets several new features and a new race replica colour scheme to keep the model fresh
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18 Apr 2025
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 gets updates which make it one of the most tech-rich and track-ready offerings in the sub-400 cc segment.
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  News

Latest Videos

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17 Mar 2022
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2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
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