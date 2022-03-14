|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
|Displacement
|411 cc
|312.2 cc
|Max Power
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
|Max Torque
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Wet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
|Ignition
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|Dynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|5-Speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|78 mm
|80 mm
|Stroke
|86 mm
|62.1 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|10.9:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹2,37,609
|₹2,81,231
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,03,085
|₹2,49,990
|RTO
|₹16,777
|₹19,999
|Insurance
|₹17,747
|₹11,242
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,107
|₹6,044
The Apache RR310 has been leading the charge for TVS Motor Company in terms of technology and performance ever since its introduction in 2017. TVS' contender in the sub-400cc segment space has already proven its mettle over the last few years, but for 2021 the company had something fairly unique in mind. It announced the launc...Read More