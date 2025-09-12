hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesNinja ZX-10R vs Speed Triple 1200

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power and torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Ninja ZX-10R vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja zx-10r Speed triple 1200
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 20.79 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage12.0 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1160 cc
Power203 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹20.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
Front Break View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L15.5 litres
Ground Clearance
135 mm165 mm
Length
2085 mm2090 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1445 mm
Height
1185 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm830 mm
Width
750 mm792 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/55-17Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
299 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
203 PS @ 13200 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
55 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
998 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manualWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
76 mm90 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring / 115 mmOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
43 mm inverted fork (BFF) with external compression chamber, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 120 mmOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Configurable Rider,SportsSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,95,78519,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
20,79,00017,95,000
RTO
1,66,3201,43,600
Insurance
50,46546,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
49,34542,656

Ninja ZX-10R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹20.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
BMW S 1000 RRundefined | Petrol | Manual₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX-10R vs S 1000 RR

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Despite the price hike, the new model offers slightly lower power output, stirring debate among enthusiasts while retaining most features.
MY26 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R goes on-sale in India, priced at 19.49 lakh
12 Sept 2025
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX is limited to 1200 units worldwide
Limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX launched in India at 23.07 lakh
17 Oct 2025
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is the most affordable European supernaked in India and comes with a range of upgrades.
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is finally here: 5 highlights you need to know
9 Jul 2025
2026 ZX-10R comes loaded with electronics and features.
Auto recap, Sept 12: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched, Oben announces benefits and more
13 Sept 2025
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets a special livery inspired by the Ninja ZX-7R from the 1990s
2024 Yamaha Ninja ZX-10R 40th anniversary edition revealed globally
27 Oct 2023
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, one of Triumph's most powerful bikes, has just launched in the Indian markets.
Auto recap, July 7: Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Prestige Package and more
8 Jul 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
27 Jan 2021
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS motorcycle.
Watch: Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS
26 Jan 2021
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers