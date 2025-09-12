In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power and torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Ninja ZX-10R vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja zx-10r
|Speed triple 1200
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 20.79 Lakhs
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.0 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|203 PS PS
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS