In 2023 Honda Dio or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Honda Dio or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs 60,539 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less