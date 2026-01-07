In 2026 Honda Dio or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Dio vs Grazia Comparison