hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesDio vs Grazia

Honda Dio vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Honda Dio or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Dio vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Grazia
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 68,846₹ 60,539
Mileage50 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc124 cc
Power7.95 PS PS8.25 PS PS

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Honda Dio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Length
1808 mm1829 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg108 kg
Height
1150 mm1167 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
723 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
254.4 km
Max Speed
83 kmph
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeAutomatic (V-matic)
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Under BoneUnder bone
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel LidSeat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
.2 Inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,54487,979
Ex-Showroom Price
68,84675,859
RTO
6,0086,068
Insurance
6,6906,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7521,891

Dio Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs Activa 125

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda Dio is a popular choice for the youngsters.
Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025
7 Jan 2026
New Honda Grazia sports edition
Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India
1 Feb 2022
2025 Honda Dio gets new graphics in terms of cosmetic changes.
2025 Honda Dio 125 launched at 96,749, gets new features
16 Apr 2025
Apart from the Grazia 125 and Activa 125, Honda will also update Dio.
Honda to add H-Smart features to Activa 125, Grazia 125 and Dio scooters by June
24 Jan 2023
The 2025 Honda Dio 110 is now OBD-2B complaint and gets a new digital console as well
2025 Honda Dio 110 launched with OBD-2B compliance, prices start at 74,930
14 Jan 2025
The special edition of Honda Grazia scooter comes with a host of cosmetic updates over standard model.
Honda launches Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition, oozes sporty appeal
15 Nov 2021
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers