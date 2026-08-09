In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Optima LA vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Sport
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|50 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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