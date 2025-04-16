In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Epluto 7G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Epluto 7g
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 80,799
|Range
|-
|85-151 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours (100%)