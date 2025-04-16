In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. F6i has a range of up to 55 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs F6i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|F6i
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 60,999
|Range
|-
|55 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.