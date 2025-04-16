In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Electric Optima E5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Optima E5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Optima e5
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 61,866
|Range
|-
|55 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-