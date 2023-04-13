In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Splendor plus xtec
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 91,952
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|73 to 73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.02 PS PS