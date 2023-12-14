In 2023 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs 65,740 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less