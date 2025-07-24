In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
HF Deluxe vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf deluxe
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 55,992
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-