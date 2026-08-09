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GT Force Drive Pro vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 GT Force Drive Pro or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Drive Pro has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Drive Pro vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Drive pro Star city plus
BrandGT ForceTVS
Price₹ 85,999₹ 72,200
Range100-110 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
Drive Pro
GT Force Drive Pro
STD
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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GT Force Drive Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1820 mm1984 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm172 mm
Kerb Weight
85 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1050 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm785 mm
Width
670 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
100-110 km660 km
Max Speed
70 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic (Oil damped)
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Parking AssistEconometer
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT Screen-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 60,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,86084,434
Ex-Showroom Price
85,99972,200
RTO
05,776
Insurance
3,8616,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9311,814

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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