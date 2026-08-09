In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Karbon vs Zest 110 Comparison