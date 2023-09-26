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HomeCompare BikesEvolve R [2021-2024] vs R15 V4

Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve r [2021-2024] R15 v4
BrandEarth Energy EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.42 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity115 Ah-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Max Power
16.99 PS18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
54 Nm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Fast Charging Time
40 Minutes-
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionPosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
115 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4071,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0001,73,050
RTO
11,36013,844
Insurance
4,04711,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3834,266

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