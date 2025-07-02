In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-