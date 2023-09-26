HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs Hero Xtreme 200S

Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc199.6 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMulti-plate, wet type
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,38,891
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,20,214
RTO
09,617
Insurance
09,060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5292,985

