|Max Power
|14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Max Torque
|13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|149.68 cc
|199.6 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|Multi-plate, wet type
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,17,677
|₹1,38,891
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,17,677
|₹1,20,214
|RTO
|₹0
|₹9,617
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹9,060
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,529
|₹2,985