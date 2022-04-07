|Continuous Power
|4800 W
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Self Start Only
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Power
|3000 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub motor
|Chain Drive
|Range
|140 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,19,718
|₹1,66,096
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,08,000
|₹1,40,900
|RTO
|₹8,640
|₹11,802
|Insurance
|₹3,078
|₹10,124
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹3,270
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,573
|₹3,570