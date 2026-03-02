Compact SUVs have been the rage when it comes to the Indian automotive market. The younger demographic of India has especially taken to the compact SUVs, owing to their stance, style and higher ground clearance, along with multiple engine option availability. While SUVs are known for their size, compact SUVs are smaller, helping the driver to navigate through narrow streets and roads. Here are 5 compact SUVs I would pick if I lived in a city with narrow roads:

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

The Creta is the best-selling Hyundai car in India, with the compact SUV having a cult following in the country. The Hyundai Creta is the slimmest car on the list with a width of 1,620 mm, making it one of the easiest cars to drive on narrow roads. The Hyundai Creta is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113.1 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, a 1.5L turbo GDi petrol engine producing 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113.9 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Hyundai Creta has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.79 lakh.

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq makes the list, owing to its width of 1,760 mm. The compact SUV from the House of Skoda is one of the most powerful vehicles in its segment. It is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. While the facelift of the Skoda Kushaq has been unveiled, the prices have not been announced yet.

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun, much like the Skoda Kushaq, makes the list owing to its width of 1,760 mm. The compact SUV from Volkswagen is one of the most powerful vehicles in its segment, sharing its engines with Skoda. It is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque and a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Volkswagen Taigun has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.58 lakh.

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

The compact SUV from Japanese automaker, Honda boasts a width of 1,790 mm, making it relatively easy for drivers to navigate through narrow stretches of roads. The Honda Elevate is powered by a single drivetrain: a 1.5L four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. The Honda Elevate has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.59 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has been a game-changing proposition for the company. The newly-launched compact SUV from the company boasts two different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 101.68 bhp and 139 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine producing 113.9 bhp and 141 Nm of torque. Even though it was launched in September, it featured in a top 10 best-selling cars list in January 2026. While broader than all its competitors, it boasts a width of 1,795 mm. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh.

First Published Date: