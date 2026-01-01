I see the Hyundai Creta everywhere. Why is it so popular in India?

If it feels like there is a Hyundai Creta on every other road in India, and the numbers back up that perception. In the 2025 calendar year, Hyundai sold over 2 lakh units of the Creta, marking its highest-ever annual sales performance in the country. That works out to roughly 550 units sold every day.

As the Creta completes ten years on Indian roads, its sustained demand raises an obvious question: what exactly makes this SUV so popular? The answer lies in a combination of things:

It has built trust over time

The Creta has been on sale in India for a decade, and over that period, it has developed strong brand familiarity. Buyers know what to expect in terms of comfort, reliability and ownership experience. This trust has played a key role in expanding its audience. What was once seen largely as an upgrade from smaller cars is now increasingly being chosen by first-time car buyers entering the SUV segment.

A balanced design which appeals to most

Another reason the Creta is so commonly seen is its broad design appeal. It looks like an SUV without being too aggressive or polarising. This balanced styling allows it to fit into different roles, from a daily urban commuter to a family car used for highway trips. As a result, it attracts buyers across age groups and usage patterns.

Multiple engines

The Creta’s popularity is also driven by the sheer number of options it offers. It is available with three engine choices: a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo-petrol and a diesel. The petrol and diesel engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while automatic options include an IVT for the petrol and a torque converter automatic for the diesel. The turbo-petrol engine is paired exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. This variety allows buyers to select a version that suits their driving style and budget.

Features

Feature content has become increasingly important for Indian buyers, and the Creta reflects that shift. In 2025, sunroof-equipped variants accounted for a significant share of overall sales. Comfort, convenience and tech features now play a bigger role in purchase decisions, and the Creta’s higher trims align well with these expectations. Diesel variants, meanwhile, continue to find takers among buyers with high running needs.

EV-powertrain options

Adding to its versatility is the availability of an electric version. The Creta Electric is offered with two battery pack options, 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, with claimed ranges of 420 km and 510 km, respectively. This allows the Creta nameplate to cater not only to conventional buyers but also to those looking to switch to electric mobility without moving to a different model.

Put together, these factors explain why the Hyundai Creta is so visible on Indian roads. Its long-standing trust, wide appeal, feature-rich offerings and multiple powertrain choices have helped it remain relevant even after ten years, turning it into one of the most familiar SUVs in the country.

