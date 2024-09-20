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Yamaha Rayzr 125 Bike Discount Offers in Kozhikode

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We have Offers available on following models in Kozhikode

Hero Destini 125
Bring Home Hero Destini 125 : Cash Discount up to Rs. 3,000*…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on VX & 2 more..
VX
₹ 81,850
ZX
₹ 89,300
ZX Plus
₹ 91,700
Expired
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Locate Yamaha Dealers in Kozhikode

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Royal Motors, West Hill

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Uaq Square, No-1/346/b,Barrak Juction,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673005
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+91 - 9311646072
   

Royal Motors - Koyilandy, Koyilandy

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14th Mile, Melur,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673306
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+91 - 9072000228
   

S V Motors - Meenchanda, Meenachanda

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Building No :38/1037 D Syndicate Tower, mini Bye Pass Junction,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673018
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+91 - 9946400002
   

Royal Motors - Naduvannur, Naduvannur

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No.7/91 D, Opposite Sbi,Naduvannur,Kozhikode, kozhikode, Kerala 673614
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+91 - 9072000228

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