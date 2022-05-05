Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Yamaha Bike > RayZR 125 > Bike Offers in Kozhikode

Yamaha Rayzr 125 Bike Discount Offers in Kozhikode

Yamaha Rayzr 125
Bring Home Yamaha Scooter and Get Cash Back up to Rs. 3,000.…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum & 4 more..
Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum
₹ 69,860
Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc
₹ 72,860
Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally
₹ 77,330
Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum
₹ 88,000
Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Disc
₹ 91,000
Locate Yamaha Dealers in Kozhikode

See All
   

Royal Motors, West Hill

mapicon
Uaq Square, No-1/346/b,barrak Juction,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673005
phoneicon
+91 - 9311646072
   

Thamaraseri Yamaha, Palakkutty

mapicon
Nh Road, Palakutty,koduvally,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673572
phoneicon
+91 - 9745201075
   

Royal Motors - Naduvannur, Naduvannur

mapicon
No.7/91 D, Opposite Sbi,naduvannur,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673614
phoneicon
+91 - 9072000228
   

Race Motors, Kunnamangalam

mapicon
M.a. Complex, Near Palakkal Petrol Pump,p.o Karanthur- Kunnamangalam,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673571
phoneicon
+91 - 9946765143

