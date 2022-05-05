Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Yamaha Bike > RayZR 125 > Bike Offers in Kannur
Yamaha Rayzr 125 Bike Discount Offers in Kannur
Yamaha Rayzr 125
Bring Home Yamaha Scooter and Get Cash Back up to Rs. 3,000.…
Available in Kannur
Applicable on Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum & 4 more..
Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum
₹ 69,860
Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc
₹ 72,860
Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally
₹ 77,330
Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum
₹ 88,000
Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Disc
₹ 91,000
Expired
Pothan , Pothan Automobiles, Puzhathi Housing Colony
Kl7/521a To A11a, 7/521b To B4,thana,kannur, Kannur, Kerala 670012
P , P Automobiles, Thavam
Nidha Complex, Nr.railway Gate,kannur, Kannur, Kerala 670301
Pothan Automobiles, Taliparamba
I X 25 A B, Alakkode Road,manna,kannur, Kannur, Kerala 670141
Delmore Automotives, Peravoor
Opp. Vetenary Gov Hospital, Kottiyoor Road,peravoor,kannur, Kannur, Kerala 670673
