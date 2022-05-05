Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Yamaha Bike > RayZR 125 > Bike Offers in Durgapur
Yamaha Rayzr 125 Bike Discount Offers in Durgapur
Yamaha Rayzr 125
Bring Home Yamaha Scooter and Get Cash Back up to Rs. 3,000.…
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum & 4 more..
Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum
₹ 69,860
Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc
₹ 72,860
Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally
₹ 77,330
Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum
₹ 88,000
Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Disc
₹ 91,000
Expired
Neogie Automobiles, City Center
Plot No.3395, South Gt Road,city Centre Phase 2,dist-paschim Bardhman,durgapur, Durgapur, West Bengal 713216View More
Reliance Automobiles
G T Road, Opp Old Court,dist Bardhaman,durgapur, Durgapur, West Bengal 713203
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
TVS Apache RTR 180
177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
TVS Jupiter
109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 *Onwards
Hero Super Splendor
124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 *Onwards
Yamaha FZS 25
249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Honda Activa 6G
109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 *Onwards
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 *Onwards
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards