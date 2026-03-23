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Yamaha Fz-rave Bike Discount Offers in Palakkad

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Yamaha R15 V4
Bring Home Yamaha R15 V4 : Save up to Rs. 5,000 before the p…
Available in Palakkad
Applicable on Metallic Red & 5 more..
Metallic Red
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Intensity White Without Quickshifter
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Metallic Black
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Dark Knight
₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Intensity White With Quickshifter
₹ 1.74 Lakhs
Dark Knight
₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Expired
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Locate Yamaha Dealers in Palakkad

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Cheerans Auto Agencies, Vadakkencherry

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Jose Gateway Tower, 7/237,Anjumoorthy Mangalam,P.o Mangalam Palam,Vadakkanchery,Palakkad, palakkad, Kerala 678682
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+91 - 9846386567
   

Pvr Motors, Padinjaragadi

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Edappal Road, Padinjarangadi,Palakkad, palakkad, Kerala 679552
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+91 - 9400838945
   

M P Motors, Mannarkkad

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Nelippuzha, Mannarkkad,Palakkad, palakkad, Kerala 678582
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+91 - 9847599694
   

Millenium Motors, Kollengode

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Kottappadam, Near Sub Treasury,Kollengode,Palakkad, palakkad, Kerala 678506
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+91 - 9656219202

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